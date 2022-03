For the first time since the Evora arrived back in 2009, Lotus finally has a brand-new sports car. The 2022 Lotus Emira debuted last summer featuring either a supercharged V6 from the Evora or a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Lotus already revealed the Emira V6 will start at $82,900, packing 400 horsepower and up to 317 lb-ft with the manual (310 lb-ft with the automatic). The V6 First Edition is more expensive starting at $93,900.









Read Article