Details Of An All Electric Mazda MX-5 Begin To Surface

The current Mazda MX-5 has soldiered on for more than 10 years, almost becoming the antithesis of increasingly heavy electric sports cars by retaining its simple, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine.

However, this could change soon, because Auto Express has uncovered patents of an MX-5 with electric power – and our exclusive images show how it might look.

New Mazda CX-6e gets enormous screens, rear-wheel drive and choice of hybrid or EV power

The patents, filed in April in the United States, show batteries located in the transmission tunnel section in what is clearly an MX-5-sized vehicle. This is at odds with the conventional ‘skateboard’ architecture seen on most pure-electric vehicles, which would make it difficult to create the low-slung driving position associated with Mazda’s roadster.