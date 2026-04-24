Detroit 3 Automakers Are Importing A Record Number Of Vehicles From Foreign Factories

The label suggests domestic dominance, but the reality is more complicated. Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the so-called Detroit 3, are often viewed as the most American car brands in operation. New data tells a different story. They import more vehicles into the US than many expect, in some cases even more than foreign makers like BMW. According to data from S&P Global cited in a Detroit News report, Ford imported 378,123 vehicles into the United States last year, a relatively small share of the 2,204,124 units it sold nationwide. Much of that volume comes from Mexico, including core models such as the Maverick, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E, along with the Lincoln Nautilus, which is sourced from China.



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