Donald Trump's 25% Tariffs due to be imposed today got a 30 day stay of execution for the Detroit 3. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced today that the Detroit 3 have been given a one time exemption to the tariff imposed on imports from either Canada or Mexico.









?? @PressSec announces a "one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA. Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2nd." pic.twitter.com/89xVjOMJRM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025