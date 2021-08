Ford, GM, and Stellantis, also known as the Detroit Big Three, announced today a joint goal for electric vehicles to achieve 40% to 50% of their sales in the US by 2030.

Who is going to buy the other 50% of their cars? Over the last year, Ford, GM, and Stellantis (mainly Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep in the US) each independently announced plans to accelerate the electrification of their respective vehicle portfolio.