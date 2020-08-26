Detroit 3 Winds Down Ventilator Production As COVID Panic Turns To Reality - Most Go Into Storage

General Motors and Ford Motor Co.

said Tuesday they are close to completing production of ventilators ordered by the Trump Administration in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, and are ramping down or exiting the operations.

Many of the ventilators assembled by the automakers and other manufacturers have gone into a U.S. government stockpile as doctors shifted away from using invasive ventilators with COVID-19 patients. The government currently has 108,000 ventilators in its medical equipment stockpile, and 12,000 deployed at U.S. hospitals, the U.S. Health and Human Services department said Tuesday.



User Comments

MDarringer

COVID = total hoax

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 6:29:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

dlin

You should try to get infected so you can show us it IS hoax

or NOT

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 7:47:20 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer


I don't wear a mask unless I absolutely have to. I am out and about in multiple places in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

I have not sheltered in place. Regularly, I have had people over to my house and I have gone to other peoples houses.

This is a HOAX.

People with underlying conditions are being labeled COVID. The numbers are not only polluted, but double and triple reported.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 8:20:09 PM | | Votes: 0   

qwertyfla1

Perhaps TomM can answer this as he is in the ventilator business or refurbs them??? Why were these things needed in the first place when a simple oxygen mask or modified CPAP machine could of sufficed for a shitload less if an aid to breathing was all that was required?

Can anyone enlighten my simple but curious brain here?

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 7:33:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

dlin

Those in early stage can do with oxy mask, but as it worsens COVID can inflame your airways??????? and essentially drown your lungs in fluids, therefore a ventilator is needed to mechanically helps pump oxygen into your body

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 7:44:38 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

And the number of ventilators on hand in March were far greater than the number used, so all the ventilators that were built, were built FOR NOTHING.

I'm beginning to lose faith in God though because I was praying for COVID to take Clinton, Clinton, Pelosi, Waters, Feinstein, Schumer, Harris, Biden, Newsom, and Garcetti. I haven't given up all hope though. The charlatan Lewis has kicked the bucket.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 8:42:34 PM | | Votes: 0   

