Detroit Auto Show Attendance Last Month Was Pathetic - Are The Glory Days Behind Us?

The Detroit Auto Show used to be a can’t miss event, but its return was barely worth mentioning. The Ford Mustang RTR and Mustang GTD Spirit of America were introduced ahead of the event, leaving the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards as the only worthwhile news on media day.

Needless to say, it wasn’t worth attending and we openly questioned whether or not the Detroit Auto Show was dead. We’re getting a resounding answer today and it’s time to break out the defibrillator as the event is on life support.