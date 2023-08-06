Detroit Auto Show Promises A Rebirth For 2023 With More Brands Attending

The Detroit Auto Show returns on September 13th and organizers are promising a better event with multiple debuts as well as more brands in attendance.

There’s no word on what will be unveiled, but organizers are expecting “double the number of participating brands.” That would go a long way towards making the event worth attending as last year’s show was a relative ghost town with lots of empty space as countless automakers decided not to attend. Among the no shows were Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan as well as Audi, Porsche, and Jaguar Land Rover.