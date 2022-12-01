Detroit Auto Show To Return In September

Following a nearly three-year-long absence, the Detroit Auto Show will officially return in September 2022. More specifically, the organizers announced that the show will take place at Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center) in Detroit, between September 14 and 25, 2022.

Following the press dates on September 14-15 and the annual Charity Preview on September 16 raising money for non-profit organizations, the show will open to the public between September 17-25. Besides the main event in Downtown Detroit, there will be additional free city-wide outdoor activities.