Detroit Police Warn RAM Owners That Infotainment Systems Are Too Easy To Steal

The Detroit Police Department is reportedly warning Ram owners to keep an eye on their pickups as thieves have been targeting them. However, they’re more focused on stealing infotainment systems than the trucks themselves.

While the department didn’t post the warning on social media, where people would actually see it, WDIV is reporting authorities want to warn residents about a “crew of thieves” actively targeting newer Ram trucks. This probably shouldn’t be too surprising as a quick search on eBay shows used infotainment systems can fetch hundreds of dollars. It’s also worth mentioning that flipping an infotainment system is easier and safer than trying to sell a stolen vehicle.