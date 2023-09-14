Detroit Three Brace For Inevitable UAW Strike

Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler parent Stellantis, in separate statements Wednesday evening, said the UAW had not responded to offers they presented Tuesday before Fain criticized them on his broadcast. Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company had put four “increasingly generous” offers on the table since Aug. 29 and had yet to receive “any genuine counteroffer.”

Farley, speaking later to reporters at the Detroit auto show, noted that Fain was not present when he and Executive Chair Bill Ford met with the union’s bargainers.

“There’s still time left,” Farley said. “Whether there’s room in there or not, we won’t know if we don’t get feedback. We don’t understand why we can’t get feedback to make this deal to forge the future.”