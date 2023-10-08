Detroit Three Say UAW Labor Demands Will Bankrupt Them

Today, Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis spend at least $64 per hour on each worker’s wages and benefits. That’s more than the roughly $55-per-hour cost at the transplant automakers that use nonunion labor.

Hourly labor costs for Tesla Inc. are believed to be even lower, between $45 and $50 per hour.

Today’s labor cost figures are based off the number of active employees and are comprised of multiple expenses, not all of which go into employee take-home pay, including overtime, shift premiums, profit-sharing and pension payments, among other things. The $80 billion figure would include both active workers and retirees, according to sources, since the union is seeking multiple retiree benefits.

Bloomberg reported the cost increase calculations late Tuesday.

Masters said such “phenomenal” cost jumps could have disastrous consequences.