Detroit's Worse Nightmare: Americans Can No Longer Afford Full Size Pickup Trucks

Americans love big trucks. It's been that way for decades, and frankly, there's nothing suggesting that will end anytime soon. However, the absolute dominance of full-size trucks in US driveways could be on the decline. That's the biggest takeaway from Dave Cantin Group's 2025 Market Outlook Report, which suggests the US market has reached "Peak Truck." "What we’re seeing is consumer sentiment beginning to change," said Brian Gordon, president of the Dave Cantin Group, in a recent Autoline Network video. "So, this isn’t Americans walking away from all their trucks and SUVs and falling back in love with the sedan. This is a trend that is really spurred by affordability and the challenges Americans are having with car payments."









