#DetroitAutoShow2022: 500 HP Mustang Dark Horse Is Basically A Street Legal Race Car

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:52 AM

Views : 330 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After months of torturous waiting and endless teasers, Ford finally revealed the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show. Suffice to say, the newcomer has raised the bar in several ways, with fresh new styling, plenty of technology, and a brilliant interior.

You can read more about that here. But before you do so, say hello to the Mustang Dark Horse, a brute the Blue Oval describes as "the most track-capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever." We first uncovered the Dark Horse trademark in June and surmised it would be a special edition of sorts. It seems we were on the money.




Read Article


#DetroitAutoShow2022: 500 HP Mustang Dark Horse Is Basically A Street Legal Race Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)