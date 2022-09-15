DetroitAutoShow2022: 500 HP Mustang Dark Horse Is Basically A Street Legal Race Car

After months of torturous waiting and endless teasers, Ford finally revealed the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show. Suffice to say, the newcomer has raised the bar in several ways, with fresh new styling, plenty of technology, and a brilliant interior. You can read more about that here. But before you do so, say hello to the Mustang Dark Horse, a brute the Blue Oval describes as "the most track-capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever." We first uncovered the Dark Horse trademark in June and surmised it would be a special edition of sorts. It seems we were on the money.





