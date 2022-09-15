DetroitAutoShow2022: Biden Uses Detroit As An EV Propoganda Machine But Only Mentions UAW Automakers

Tesla’s growth has been staggering over the years. From 2020 to 2021, the company’s sales saw an 87% rise from 499,535 vehicles in 2020 to 936,000 cars last year. This has been particularly evident in the United States, which is still home to Tesla’s headquarters.

The Biden administration has taken an optimistic stance on electric vehicles, as evidenced by the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV-friendly policies. And with electric cars being more prevalent today, The White House official Twitter account opted to take a victory lap of sorts. In a post, The White House’s Twitter account highlighted that under President Joe Biden, EV sales in the United States have tripled.