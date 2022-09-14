#DetroitAutoShow2022: Comedian Jimmy Fallon Previews The 2023 Mustang

Agent009 submitted on 9/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:12 AM

Views : 122 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The time has come for the debut of the much-anticipated new generation of the Mustang, but Ford had one last teaser before the big unveiling. For this one, the automaker brought comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Fallon, with Ford CEO Jim Farley giving him a tour of the vehicle which remains censored for all of us thanks to a pixelate filter.

The host of The Tonight Show seems to be quite excited about the new Mustang. He checks out the interior which is where “the big change” happened according to Jim Farley.

 

 



Read Article


#DetroitAutoShow2022: Comedian Jimmy Fallon Previews The 2023 Mustang

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)