DetroitAutoShow2022: Comedian Jimmy Fallon Previews The 2023 Mustang

The time has come for the debut of the much-anticipated new generation of the Mustang, but Ford had one last teaser before the big unveiling. For this one, the automaker brought comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Fallon, with Ford CEO Jim Farley giving him a tour of the vehicle which remains censored for all of us thanks to a pixelate filter. The host of The Tonight Show seems to be quite excited about the new Mustang. He checks out the interior which is where “the big change” happened according to Jim Farley.







