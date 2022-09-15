#DetroitAutoShow2022: Ford Sketch Reveals Designers Considered A Mustang Sedan - Should They Move Forward With It?

The 2024 Ford Mustang landed on Wednesday signalling the start of the seventh-generation pony car. As with previous presentations, the Blue Oval dropped a few Easter eggs along the way, including an official sketch for a sexy sedan version of the new ‘Stang.

 

 

In celebrating the unveiling of the new Mustang, the car manufacturer released a comprehensive gallery of the sports car. Included in this set of images are a host of sketches depicting the Mustang that were created by Ford senior exterior designer Christopher Stevens. Surprisingly, one of these renders depicts a Mustang sedan – or as Europeans would have you call it, a coupe-sedan.



