DetroitAutoShow2022: Ford To Take Seventh Generation Mustang To Le Mans

The debut of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang was a highly anticipated event and arguably the highlight of this year’s Detroit Auto Show. Before the reveal, Mustang fans rallied for a monster parade called The Stampede. During this event, Ford executives stated the Blue Oval ambitions to again triumph at Le Mans. The new Mustang is the perfect tool for such an achievement.



“Mustang is raced at all the great tracks around the world, but there is no race or track that means more to our history than Le Mans,” said Bill Ford, executive chair at The Stampede. “It’s where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s and where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world again. Mustang will go back to Le Mans. Once again, we will Go Like Hell.”





Read Article