DetroitAutoShow2022 NEWS: All-New 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport

Tested on challenging terrain all over the country, the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport will be the most rugged Honda SUV ever, with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, off-road tuned suspension, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities. The next-generation Pilot and Pilot TrailSport will be revealed this fall.
