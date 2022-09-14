#DetroitAutoShow2022: Seventh Generation Mustang To Be Revealed Tonight

The seventh-generation Mustang is almost here, as Ford is about to fully uncover it during a special event hosted at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 a.m. CET, Sept. 15th), and you can watch the grand unveiling here, when the video embedded at the bottom of the page goes live in just a few hours.

Set to replace the sixth generation, which came out in 2014, and has turned out to be very popular, the all-new Ford Mustang will stay true to its roots. It will have an evolutionary design on the outside, and a brand-new cockpit, with more modern technology gear. Let's hope the Dearborn company has fixed the oversteering issue, but that’s a story for another time.

