Deutsche Bank Raises Tesla Guidance For 2021 Based On 2020 Performance

Tesla has received some of its first outlooks from financial firms for 2021. Deutsche Bank is one of these firms, and the Wall Street-based company boosted its 2021 delivery guidance and revised its price target for the electric automaker.

Deutsche Bank went into the New Year paying close attention to Tesla’s 2020 delivery figures, as the company was chasing a lofty, but attainable, 500,000 vehicle production and delivery goal. Tesla released its Full-Year 2020 and Q4 2020 production and delivery figures on Saturday, revealing that it had attained its goals. For many years, Tesla has looked at 2020 as the year it would deliver half-a-million cars to its consumers, and many analysts looked at the company in doubt and disbelief, only to be proven wrong when the time came.