Devastating Loss: Greg Biffle, Wife Cristina, and Children Die in Statesville Airport Disaster

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and at least one child were among those killed in a fiery plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday, according to statements from a close family friend.



A Cessna C550 private jet, registered to a company owned by the 55-year-old Biffle, crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m., aviation authorities confirmed. The aircraft, which had departed shortly before and appeared to be returning to the runway, burst into flames upon impact.



Emergency responders rushed to the scene at the airport, located about 45 miles north of Charlotte. Officials have reported multiple fatalities, with some sources indicating six people were on board, though exact details remain under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.



YouTube personality and racing enthusiast Garrett Mitchell (known as Cleetus McFarland), a close friend of Biffle, publicly confirmed that the former driver, his wife Cristina, and their children were aboard, stating the family had been en route to visit him in Florida.



