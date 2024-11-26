Developer Wants To Tear Down GM's Old HQ And Redevelop Using Tax Payor Money

A new proposal for Detroit’s iconic Renaissance Center complex would tear down two 39-story towers and add housing as part of a $1.6 billion renovation project that would require public funding.

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock and General Motors Co. announced the conceptual plan to redevelop the 27-acre site along the Detroit riverfront as a “right-sizing” of the 5.5 million-square-foot footprint of the RenCen. The plan reduces office space in a post-pandemic era where demand has dropped and also includes the creation of an entertainment district.