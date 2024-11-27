Developers Already Crack GM's Multi Media Software And Add Back Apple Car Play And Android Auto

General Motors took the world by surprise and produced major controversy in early 2023 when it decided to block Android Auto and CarPlay in its electric vehicles.

GM's officials originally said the decision—and still reiterate it on every occasion—was supposed to provide drivers with a more advanced experience behind the wheel. Instead of using Android Auto and CarPlay, General Motors has equipped its cars with Android Automotive.

Google's embedded operating system supports deeper vehicle integration, but despite offering the technical means of running Android Auto and CarPlay, General Motors didn't want to allow phone projection systems in its cars.