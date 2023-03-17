Did Cadillac Just Leak A Lyriq V-Series On Their Website?

Cadillac’s first battery electric vehicle, the Lyriq, is well within the 2023 model year. However, the American automaker hasn’t provided any clue if a Lyriq V-Series model will ever going to happen. As it turns out, Cadillac’s accessories website would be the one to give us a hint about its arrival. Just hours ago, the Cadillac accessories website was showing V as one of the trim options for the 2024 Lyriq. The first of the screenshots below show the said dropdown menu, while the other one lists the available accessories for the supposed Lyriq V-Series model. Of note, the said V trim option in the dropdown menu has already been removed at the time of this writing. We contacted Cadillac for a comment about this discovery. A spokesperson said it “must have been an error with our accessories team.” However, the said spokesperson refused to provide any comment on whether a hotter Cadillac Lyriq is being planned.





