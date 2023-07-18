Did Elon Musk Drop A Cybertruck Bomb When He Said The F-150 Lightning Was Expensive?

Elon Musk potentially dropped a subtle hint at Tesla Cybertruck pricing by stating that its most-likely competitor, the Ford F-150 Lightning, is “somewhat expensive,” just hours after the automaker dropped prices by as much as $10,000.

The Cybertruck’s first production unit rolled off lines at Gigafactory Texas last weekend, indicating the all-electric pickup, which was unveiled in late 2019, is nearing first deliveries to customers.

However, there are still so many details that remain unknown as of right now, especially configuration options and pricing.