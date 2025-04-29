Did I Spy The New Tesla Model 2 Sitting Out In The Open?

Tesla has always had a flair for keeping people guessing, but sometimes even the best plans are no match for a drone and a zoom lens. New footage from above Tesla’s Fremont factory might have captured something the company would have preferred to keep under wraps for a little longer. It is no secret that Tesla is racing to deliver a cheaper, more accessible car to market, as company officials, including Elon Musk himself, have already confirmed it. Now, it looks like a development prototype was spotted sitting in plain sight among several other vehicles, completely uncovered. The rumor mill is in overdrive, so let’s sort out what is fact and what might just be wishful thinking.



I think I found something. Please let me know your opinion pic.twitter.com/cKcoBJsGCN — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) April 27, 2025





