Did Jaguar's Design Boss Get Ousted For It's Woke Or Broke Rebranding?

Late last year, Jaguar pulled the covers off its radical Type 00 concept car, and with it, a controversial rebrand that sent shockwaves through the automotive industry. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.
 
Plenty of haters were quick to dismiss the campaign as a trashy marketing gimmick, many of whom took to the comments’ section of the Auto Express website. One loyal reader branded it “fully woke”, with another calling it “meaningless nonsense”. A particularly eloquent respondent stated: “Jaguar is emblematic of the ridiculous world we now live in; everything targeted at absurdly wealthy people with room-temperature IQs”.
 
 


