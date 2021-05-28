Did Jay Z And Beyoncé Commission The $28 Million Rolls Royce Boat Tail?

The unveiling of Rolls-Royce's new £20million Boat Tail personalised convertible today set tongues wagging about which super-rich couple commissioned it - with industry rumours naming them as Jay Z and Beyoncé.

The British luxury marque said the car had been designed for a wealthy and 'flamboyant' duo with a love of chilled champagne and alfresco meals - hence the vehicle's incredible rear deck housing a dinner set, rotating cocktail tables with matching chairs and a parasol that automatically extends out.

The convertible grand tourer, the first of an exclusive trio of highly personalised nautically-based limousines, was designed for the Mediterranean backroads of the Cote d'Azur, which Jay Z and Beyoncé regularly visit and where they enjoy outdoor picnics.