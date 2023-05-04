Did Jeep Do ENOUGH With The 2024 Wrangler Refresh To CATCH UP To The FORD BRONCO?

Jeep has long been the reigning king of off-road vehicles, but the arrival of the Ford Bronco has brought a new challenger to the table. In response, at NYIAS, Jeep has introduced a 2024 Wrangler refresh, but the question remains: did Jeep do enough to catch up to the Ford Bronco?



The 2024 Wrangler refresh includes a number of significant changes, such as a new interior design, updated infotainment system, and improved safety features. The exterior of the Wrangler has also been updated, with a new front grille and LED lighting.



These changes certainly make the 2024 Wrangler a more appealing vehicle, but do they really put it on par with the Ford Bronco? The Bronco has been designed from the ground up to be a serious off-road machine, with features like a disconnecting front sway bar and an available 35-inch tire package. It also offers a range of engine options, including a powerful 2.7-liter V6.



The 2024 Wrangler refresh is a step in the right direction for Jeep, did Jeep do enough?



