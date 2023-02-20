Did Joe Biden Commit CAR TREASON In Ukraine On PRESIDENT'S DAY By ABANDONING THE BEAST In Favor Of A TOYOTA? Can You GUESS The Model He Was SPIED In?

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, during his visit to Ukraine in December 2021, US President Joe Biden was seen exiting a white Toyota Land Cruiser, rather than his usual presidential limousine, "The Beast."



A video released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's team showed Biden emerging from the Toyota SUV during his visit to a military base in the country.













The president has been getting roasted on social media with memes and articles like these from the Babylon bee for going there vs. East Palestine, Ohio.















Of course, they are spinning this as a security precaution putting Joe in the Toyota but c'mon man!



What are you thoughts?







