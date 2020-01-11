Did Lady Gaga Just INSULT ALL Of Middle America And Swing State Voters In This LAME Attempt To Get Them To Vote Biden?

When I first saw this, I thought it was someone in a Halloween costume PRETENDING to be Lady Gaga and make a feeble attempt to get votes for Joe Biden.



But when I researched it, it was REALLY her! The REAL Lady Gaga.



And I pondered how this is how she thought would be the best way to get people to vote Biden? By INSULTING and STEREOTYPING hard working American's as hick, uneducated pickup drivers/buyers who just chug beer all day?



Really?



Hey Gaga, these people make our country RUN and they also buy your music and go to your concerts. And who are actually PROUD to be an American. Is this how LOW you think of them? And how much smarter and better YOU think you are compared to them? this is your attempt to UNITE people like you say you want the candidates to do?



I don't care who you vote for but celebrities who pull stuff like that show who they really are. They're not the tolerant people full of love that they claim to be. They're bitter, depressing humans.



Of course, twitter is letting her know what an ass she has made of herself.



I’m voting for America #vote #election2020 pic.twitter.com/bspDNkxnhJ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 31, 2020

?? camo, big truck, and beer?... it’s like she just tried to use any redneck aesthetic she could think of... this shit ain’t working on anyone... this is almost as bad as Hilary saying she got hot sauce in her bag when trying to cater to black people — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) November 1, 2020

Thank you @ladygaga for changing my mind... I was pretty close to a Biden Vote and because of this fake as hell video i am now voting for @realDonaldTrump — ElectricLineman (@PaulVarts) November 1, 2020

Is that you? With Hunter? No wonder why... good luck pic.twitter.com/Rf2wanDYm6 — I.JIBAN ?? (@IJIBAN1) November 1, 2020

Why would you take one sip of your beer and throw it on the ground? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 1, 2020

Drinking a Coors light in front of a Ford.



You know who the Coors and Fords are voting for?



DONALD MUTHAFUCKIN TRUMP — Caesar Solid (@CeasarSolid) November 1, 2020 >

This is almost as bad as Biden playing Despacito. — Who Is Rob Willis (@WillisWho) November 1, 2020

Fool me once, my fault. Fool my twice? Not happening. This time, I’m not letting the media decide for me. I voted for Trump. pic.twitter.com/yJuaUV7w0x — Nima???? (@sagsibeel) November 1, 2020



