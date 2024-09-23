Did Lexus Get Caught Testing 400HP IS And 600HP RC Models?

New details that could shape future high performance Lexus vehicles continue to emerge from a recent press announcement outlining an all-new family of turbocharged engines. If you missed the announcement, new 1.5L N/A, 1.5L turbo, and 2.0L turbo four cylinder engines with higher output and greater efficiency are planned to arrive over the next few years.
 
The new 2.0T engine was developed with performance applications in mind and now we know more about two prototype vehicles Lexus is testing with this engine: a 600 horsepower RC prototype with a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 400 horsepower IS with a quick shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.


