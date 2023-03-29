Did Lexus Get Caught Testing A New V8 Powered Sports Car?

Thanks to a tweet from Mark Whitelegge, it appears that Toyota (or perhaps Lexus) will soon be introducing a V8-powered roadgoing sports car based on the GR GT3 Concept revealed last year. How do we know? Well, the tweet shows a fully camouflaged GT3 prototype based on the abovementioned concept. The engine note does not sound dissimilar to that provided by the 5.4-liter V8 in the RC F GT3, itself an evolution of the 5.0-liter unit in the roadgoing RC F. Furthermore, GT3 cars must be based upon a road car, and there's nothing in the Toyota lineup, or that of Lexus, that matches the menacing silhouette of the GT3 prototype we see here. This means that one (or maybe even both) of the two Japanese brands will develop a new sports car for the masses.



Hello Lexus / Toyota GT3! Whilst no name has been been given to the car yet, it’s been spotted testing at Fuji Speedway! All credit @_moraa17 for getting those images & video. #ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #GT3 #ToyotaGT3 #LexusGT3 #BritishGT #GTWC #IMSA #FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/sQQfW6MG1W — Mark Whitelegge (@Mark_Whitelegge) March 24, 2023



