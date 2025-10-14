Did MARY BARRA ELECTRIFY The Auto Industry Or Build The KINDLING To BURN IT ALL DOWN?

Mary Barra, you’ve been at GM’s wheel since 2014, promising an electric revolution, but all you’ve delivered is a masterclass in misfires. Your Ultium battery platform was hyped as the future, yet it’s stumbling harder than a drunk driver in a Chevy Spark. Overheating issues, production delays, and recalls—Mary, is Ultium short for “Utterly Laughable Technology”? Your EVs are less “electrifying” and more like a blown fuse in a storm.
Your all-electric-by-2035 pledge sounds bold, but it’s a fantasy when your lineup’s still limping. The Chevy Blazer EV’s software glitches make it feel like it’s coded by interns using Windows 95. And the Cadillac Lyriq? It’s a shiny shell with the reliability of a paperweight in a windstorm. You’re trying to sell EVs to truck-loving GM diehards, but they’d rather hug a V8 than plug in a Bolt. Good luck convincing them your vision isn’t a fever dream.

Then there’s the stock price, tanking like a Hummer in quicksand. Investors are fleeing faster than customers at a GM recall notice. You’re burning cash on EV promises while Tesla laps you and Ford’s Mach-E steals your spotlight. Even Rivian’s outshining your dim bulbs. Mary, you’re not leading a charge—you’re orchestrating a slow-motion crash.

So, did you electrify the industry or build kindling? It’s all kindling, Mary. Your EV strategy’s a pile of dry promises, and every glitch, delay, and half-baked rollout is a match waiting to strike. GM’s legacy is smoldering, and you’re holding the lighter. Step it up before the whole thing goes up in flames.

And as a side note Joe Biden and his bumbling team sure didn't HELP the USA auto industry. They set it up to FAIL.







