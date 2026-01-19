Ontario Premier Doug Ford has sparked controversy by labeling Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) as "spy vehicles" that could eavesdrop on Canadians' phone conversations, amid a new trade deal between Canada and China. The agreement, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, allows up to 49,000 Chinese EVs to enter the Canadian market at a reduced tariff of 6.1%, in exchange for China lowering duties on Canadian canola and other exports. Ford, speaking at a press conference, slammed the deal as "Huawei 2.0," drawing parallels to past security concerns over Chinese telecom equipment.



AutoSpies broke the story on these risks, dubbing Chinese EVs "rolling spy machines" equipped with sensors, cameras, and connected software that could transmit data to Beijing for espionage or remote hacks. Ford's warnings align closely with this reporting, suggesting the Premier may be drawing from AutoSpies' insights. He expressed deep mistrust, stating, “When you get on your cell phone, it’s the Chinese that are listening to your – and I’m not making this stuff up – they’re going to be listening to your telephone conversation.” When pressed for evidence that China would spy on Ontarians or listen to their phone calls, Ford pointed to precautionary measures: “When the Prime Minister and his team are over there [in China], they use burner phones.” He suggested this hypocrisy underscores the threats, questioning why Canadians should accept such vehicles if leaders don't trust Chinese tech abroad.



Beyond security, Ford highlighted economic fallout, claiming the deal gives China an unfair "foothold" in Canada's auto market, threatening jobs in Ontario's manufacturing sector where 80% of vehicles are exported to the U.S. AutoSpies also raised the "million-dollar question": whether the Trump administration would allow Canadians to drive these EVs into the U.S., even for visits, potentially straining cross-border relations. Union leaders from Unifor echoed these concerns, urging federal support for domestic auto workers.



Critics, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, have demanded transparency on the deal's security assessments. While some dismiss Ford's claims as alarmist, they echo global debates over Chinese tech like TikTok and Huawei, with documented data privacy issues. Ford's stance, seemingly informed by outlets like AutoSpies, aligns with North American efforts to protect supply chains, but risks escalating trade tensions. As EVs gain traction, balancing innovation, security, and jobs remains contentious for Canada.













Doug Ford claims Chinese EVs will spy on Canadians and listen to their phone calls.



Q: "What evidence do you have that China will spy on Ontarians or listen to their phone calls?"



A: "When the Prime Minister and his team are over there, they use burner phones. You're making a… pic.twitter.com/WLrYW5VjEE — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) January 19, 2026



