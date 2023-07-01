Did TESLA Batteries STOP Car From Flipping On 250ft. Cliff DROP? Is THAT What Allowed The People To Survive? Or Is The Answer More DIVINE?

Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, has been accused of intentionally trying to kill his wife Neha, 41, and their four-year-old son and seven-year old daughter on Monday after he plunged their car off the side of a cliff.



Speaking to NBC News, mechanical engineering professor Jingwen Yu said Patel 'probably underestimated how safe a vehicle could be, which provided us 'hope' for vehicle safety.'



He conceded the family's survival was also a 'kind of miracle, considering the impact severity,' but noted the weight of the Tesla he was driving as a contributing factor.



He pointed to the quality of the Tesla's seatbelts and hard roof on top of the fact the car's batteries give it a low center of gravity to stop it from flipping.



Spies, is this WHY they survived in YOUR opinion or is the answer more DIVINE?



Full article at the link...





Read Article