Tesla is preparing to export its made-in-China Model 3 cars to Europe and other markets, according to two new reports, despite Elon Musk saying that Tesla wasn’t going to do just that.



When Tesla started building its Gigafactory in Shanghai, in an attempt to reassure people that the automaker wasn’t just shifting production capacity to China, CEO Elon Musk was adamant that it was to supply local demand in China and not to export to other markets.