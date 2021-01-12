Did The BMW Concept M BORROW Some Design Details From THIS? And Should The NEXT Toyota FJ Cruiser Do The SAME?

Agent001 submitted on 12/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:01:36 PM
When I first saw the BMW Concept M the other day I was in shock at how hideous it looked.But then, after looking and thinking about it, I remembered an apocalyptic vehicle from a few years back that the BMW reminded me of.A modified Jeep from a company called Rezvani.Do you see any of the elements in the BMW from the Rezvani? A SLIGHT bit of IMITATION?And do you think the NEXT Toyota FJ may also? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rezvani Motors (@rezvanimotors)
