Did The BMW Concept M BORROW Some Design Details From THIS? And Should The NEXT Toyota FJ Cruiser Do The SAME?

When I first saw the BMW Concept M the other day I was in shock at how hideous it looked.

But then, after looking and thinking about it, I remembered an apocalyptic vehicle from a few years back that the BMW reminded me of.

A modified Jeep from a company called Rezvani.

Do you see any of the elements in the BMW from the Rezvani? A SLIGHT bit of IMITATION?

And do you think the NEXT Toyota FJ may also?















