Did The GM CEO Mary Barra BLOW IT AGAIN By WASTING The 'BLAZER' Name On A GENERIC Electric SUV?

If you're like me, when you heard the names Land Cruiser, Bronco or Blazer in the day if you loved vehicles you INSTANTLY began to pay attention.



They were names are revered as Corvette, Mustang, Charger, Challenger and so on, if trucks mattered to you.



So forgive us for exposing ANOTHER huge mistake being made by the GM CEO Mary Barra.



RATHER than showing off a REALLY cool ELECTRIC competitor to Bronco, Land Rover or Jeep, she has chosen to WASTE the brand equity of one of the greatest Chevy names EVER on a FORGETTABLE, GENERIC, MOMMY, SOFT, grocery getter.



How could you keep your job at GM, ESPECIALLY after seeing Bronco's success and Toyota showing an Electric FJ concept that you KNOW will be made?







I know all the political people have heard the term now banned at CNN called The Big Lie, but honestly when Barra became CEO all the media minions kept pushing the idea that she's a 'product' person. If you ask us, now THAT'S a BIG LIE.



Do you agree with our take Spies? Did they waste the great Blazer name AGAIN?!



I mean who wouldn't want to see an EV version of this? We'll take ours with the PLAID seats and the white wheels.















Allow me to share a sneak peek at the all-new @Chevrolet Blazer #EV. ??



I can’t wait until July 18, when we share the details with the world. pic.twitter.com/FIPE2SRVyg — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) June 13, 2022



