Did This One Exchange On The OIL Industry LOSE The Election For Joe Biden At Last Night's Debate?

Last night was the last Presidential debate.



Both candidates got their shots but it was Biden's comments on what he plans to do to the oil industry and achieve net ZERO emissions by 2025. You read that RIGHT. 2025.



With everything I like hearing the full story so before I comment on it here is the EXACT transcript for you to read so no one can claim we're taking things out of context or misrepresenting anything.



[1:28:12] Welker: OK, I have one final question--

[1:28:14] Trump: Would you close down the-- Would you close down the oil industry?

[1:28:17] Biden: I would transition from the oil industry. Yes.

[1:28:19] Trump: Oh, transition.

[1:28:21] Biden: It is a big statement because I would stop--

[1:28:22] Welker: Why would you do that?

[1:28:24] Biden: Because the oil industry significantly pollutes — but here's the deal —

[1:28:27] Trump: That’s a big statement.

[1:28:31] Biden: Well, if you let me finish the statement, because it has to be replaced by renewable energy over time. Over time. And I’d stop giving to the oil industry-- I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. You won't give federal subsidies to the gas and, excuse me, to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to the oil industry?

[1:28:52] Trump: We actually do give it to solar and wind--

[1:28:54] Welker: All right, we have one final question--

[1:28:56] Trump: That’s the biggest statement. In terms of business. that's the biggest statement.

[1:28:59] Welker: All right, we have one final question-- Mr. President--

[1:29:00] Trump: Because basically what he’s saying is he’s going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?

[1:29:07] Welker: Vice President Biden, let me give you ten seconds to respond and then I have to get to the final question. Vice President Biden?

[1:29:12] Biden: He takes everything out of context, but the point is, look, we have to move toward a net zero emissions. The first place to do that by the year 2025 is in energy production. By 2050, totally.

[1:29:25] Welker: All right. One final question--

[1:29:26] Trump: Is he gonna get China to do it? Is he going to get China to do it?

[1:29:27] Welker: No, we're finished with this. We have to move on to our final question.

[1:29:30] Biden: No, I’m going to rejoin the Paris Accord and get China to abide by what they agreed to

[1:29:33] Trump: But that’ll cost you $1 trillion.



Full debate transcript



Here is the video as well of the exchange:







Now that you read it I only pose two questions to you all...How would moving to net zero emissions in five short years NOT destroy the oil/energy business and jobs and did this exchange lose the election for Joe Biden in ALL the key swing states like Tx, Pa, Wv, Oh, Nc, Ok, Nm, Az?



Discuss...





