Three cylinders don’t sound like much to work with. Push the Start button on the console of a GR Corolla, though, and the trio under the hood comes to life with a purpose. The noise it creates exits individual exhaust pipes and from the driver’s seat, there are very clear indications that this isn’t like any other Corolla that’s existed before.

 

 

This hot hatch isn’t just another front-wheel drive, torque-steer-and-understeer-happy half-hearted attempt at luring young buyers. It’s a full-fledged performance car with incredible engineering, sensational capability, and a soul-stirring soundtrack. After having the chance to drive it on the road and on the track it’s plain to us that the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla has more polish and potential than we could’ve imagined.



Did Toyota Just Rewrite The Book On Hot Hatches With It's First Shot?

