Did Toyota Make The Japanese Market Crown Too European For It's Audience?

Sales of the Toyota Crown, a Japanese-centric luxo-barge that a strange subset of wistfully-eyed western car enthusiasts lusts after, have been on the decline. An opinion piece on Japanese site BestCarWeb seems to have an explanation as to why.

Granted, sedan sales in general have seen a downward turn. Still, the Crown, in particular, appears to be on the chopping block: the nameplate synonymous with a luxurious three-box body style could reportedly be replaced by an SUV. A move considered sacrilegious to many, if not entirely unprecedented — the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a good example.