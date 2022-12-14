Did Toyota Prioritize Radical Design Over Evolutionary Hybrid Technology For The New Prius?

The 2023 Toyota Prius is the fifth generation of the world's best-known hybrid vehicle. Since it first went on sale in Japan in 1997, the Prius has epitomized high fuel efficiency and the advanced technology of hybrid-electric powertrains.

The current fourth-generation Prius arrived in 2016 and its styling and design were not well-received. But the introduction of a Prius Prime plug-in hybrid version in 2017 and an all-wheel-drive version in 2019 were seen as smart moves to broaden this efficiency icon’s appeal.



The new Prius is due to arrive at dealers in January, yet Toyota’s November launch of the 2023 Prius lineup omitted some key pieces of backstory on why the latest Prius ended up with such a radical exterior but evolutionary tech.

