Did YOU Ever Guess That Tesla's GAMIFICATION OF Their 'SAFETY SCORE' Would Get People SO ANXIOUS Over Their RANKING?

Getting into a prestigious university, a frat/sorority, membership to a snobby club have always been the type of go-to things that people BELIEVED gave them status and clout in society.



But the world is changing.



Now, it's how many likes you got on your favorite social network or how many posts you can make FLAUNTING your moral narcissism (definition: the almost schizophrenic divide between intentions and results now pervading our culture—is the new method for feeling good about yourself. It no longer matters how anything turns out as long as your intentions were good, that you were “moral.” And, just as importantly, the only determinant of those intentions, the only one who defines that morality, is you.)



Add something NEW to that list. The Tesla SAFETY SCORE. What is that you ask? The Safety Score Beta is the first release of the Safety Score which is an assessment of your driving behavior based on five metrics called Safety Factors. These are combined to estimate the likelihood that your driving could result in a future collision. We combine your daily Safety Scores (up to 30 days) to calculate the aggregated Safety Score, displayed on the main ‘Safety Score’ screen of the Tesla app. You can find details around your daily Safety Score by selecting ‘Daily Details’ at the bottom of the screen.



Basically, they've gamified the driving experience. And based on what we're seeing, being able to brag about your 'score' is starting to dominate some people's lives.



There goes my safety score. :/ @elonmusk @WholeMarsBlog @MilMileBattery pic.twitter.com/8D0VTFhsnh — Shannon Johns (@ShannonKJohns) October 24, 2021

So has one more life worry been added to people's lists?



