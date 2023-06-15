Did You Ever WONDER Whether EVs Or Hybrids Were Currently MORE Profitable To The Auto Companies? There's A Of Propaganda On It But NO Clear Answer.

As of today, EVs generally offer higher profit margins per unit to manufacturers compared to hybrids and PHEVs. Here are some key reasons for this:



1. Simplified Powertrain: EVs have a simpler powertrain compared to hybrids and PHEVs, which typically combine both electric and internal combustion engine components. The absence of an internal combustion engine in EVs reduces manufacturing complexities and associated costs. The simplified design also means fewer moving parts, resulting in lower maintenance and warranty expenses for manufacturers.



2. Battery Cost Reduction: The cost of batteries, a crucial component in EVs, has been steadily declining over the years. This cost reduction is driven by advancements in battery technology, increased production scale, and improvements in manufacturing processes. Lower battery costs contribute significantly to the profitability of EVs, as batteries are typically the most expensive component in these vehicles.



3. Government Incentives and Regulations: Many governments worldwide are actively promoting the adoption of EVs by offering incentives and implementing regulations that favor electric mobility. These incentives can include tax credits, subsidies, and grants for both consumers and manufacturers. Such measures reduce the financial burden on manufacturers and consumers, making EVs more affordable and stimulating demand.



4. Increasing Consumer Demand: Consumer demand for EVs has been rising steadily, driven by environmental concerns, fuel efficiency, and technological advancements. As more consumers prioritize sustainability and seek cleaner transportation options, the market for EVs continues to expand. Higher demand translates into increased production volumes and economies of scale, which, in turn, contribute to improved profitability for manufacturers.



5. Brand Image and Differentiation: Manufacturers that invest in EV production can enhance their brand image by aligning with sustainability goals and showcasing their commitment to eco-friendly transportation. This differentiation can lead to increased brand loyalty and willingness among consumers to pay a premium for EVs, further boosting profitability.



While hybrid and PHEV technologies have their advantages, including longer driving ranges and quicker refueling times, the current market dynamics and cost factors make EVs more profitable for manufacturers. However, it's important to note that profitability can vary depending on factors such as manufacturing efficiency, supply chain management, and specific market conditions.



In conclusion, as of today, electric vehicles offer higher profit margins per unit for manufacturers compared to hybrids and plug-in hybrids. The simplified powertrain, decreasing battery costs, government incentives, increasing consumer demand, and branding opportunities contribute to the profitability of EVs.



What you just read is the current PROPAGANDA but with NO clear proof that EV's are MORE profitable.



What is your guess?



Are EV's are higher profit per unit to the manufacturers vs hybrids and phev's or is it the reverse? Our gut feel is it IS the REVERSE and why companies like Toyota DON'T want to transition so fast.



Discuss...









