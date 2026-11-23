A child car seat can look perfectly fine after years of use, with no visible cracks, broken straps, or damaged buckles. Yet, somewhere on its label, there may be a date telling parents to stop using it. It sounds strange: how can a product designed to protect a child suddenly become unsafe just because a few years have passed? Well, the reason they have an expiration date is not that they suddenly stop working on a particular day. Instead, their materials, components, and safety technology have a limited useful life. Exposure to heat, sunlight, everyday wear, and changing safety requirements all play a role. Here's why those expiration dates exist, what can happen to an older seat, and how parents can tell when it's time for a replacement.



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