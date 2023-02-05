Did You Know? The Audi TT Was ALMOST A Porsche Model

The original Audi TT is arguably the German automaker's most iconic design, penned by American designer Freeman Thomas. But did you know that the TT almost wore a Porsche Crest? During a drive event to celebrate the TT nameplate (and wave goodbye to it before it goes away), Thomas told CarBuzz that he was asked to sketch the car in two different styles: one for Audi and one for Porsche. "I was asked to do a Porsche version and an Audi version, and [the Porsche designers] in Weissach were also asked to do a Porsche version and an Audi version," Thomas explained. "And because I came from Porsche, I knew their design language and said to J Mays (Audi's then-design director), 'this is what they are going to do, and this is what we are going to do.' We kept to this Bauhaus absolute design and theirs was very styled."



Read Article