Did You Know There Are 109 Chinese Car Companies? Can YOU Name 10 Without Cheating!

Hey, America—grab your coffee and let's talk wheels. While we're debating the latest Ford F-150 refresh or Tesla's next wild Cybertruck twist, did you know China boasts a staggering 109 domestic auto brands? That's right: 109 players churning out everything from sleek EVs to rugged SUVs, powering the world's largest car market. And they're not just stacking parking lots—they're exporting like crazy, eyeing your driveway next.

But here's the fun part: Can you name ten off the top of your head, no Googling? Go ahead, jot 'em down. If "BYD" or "Geely" popped up (thanks to their U.S. battery buzz), pat yourself on the back. Maybe "Nio" for those fancy charging lounges? Or "XPeng" if you're into robotaxis? Truth is, most of us stall at three or four. The rest? Obscure gems like Haval, Chery, or Wuling—names blending innovation with that signature Chinese hustle.



We've got a full graphic spilling all 109, complete with logos and quick facts. Peek if you're stumped, but try the challenge first!



Thanks to our friend Anton Wahlman for the tipoff.













