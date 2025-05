Did You Run To Buy A Car To Avoid Tariffs?

Dealerships and stores have been packed with customers buying big ticket items, because prices are expected to skyrocket in response to President Trump’s tariffs. This surge has been readily apparent as a number of automakers posted double digit sales gains last month.

Hyundai sales jumped 19% to 81,503 units, which was their best April on record. Mazda was up 21%, while Ford climbed 16.2%. Kia saw a 14% increase, while Subaru experienced a modest 0.3% gain.

That brings us to our question of the day: Did you rush out to buy a new or used car to avoid price hikes due to tariffs?